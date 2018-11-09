9 children reportedly killed in school fire accident in Uganda

According to police report, nine children have been killed in a fire allegedly set up by pupils in their school and dormitory in South-western Uganda.

Police spokesman Emilio Kayima said that the suspected perpetrators had been recently expelled from the Saint Bernard Secondary School in Rakai district.

An unknown number of the injured children were rushed to the hospital in the nearby town of Rakai, Kayima said.

The exact circumstances of the fire, which broke out around midnight is still under investigation.

Share this: Tweet



