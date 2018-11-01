ADC affirms Olufemi Lanleyin as its guber candidate for Oyo

The African Democratic Congress party (ADC) has affirmed Olufemi Lanleyin as it’s gubernatorial candidate for Oyo State in the 2019 general election.

The leadership of the party in Abuja, appealed to all aggrieved persons in the state to align and work with the candidate for the coming election.

The party’s National Working Committee says it took the decision after wide consultations amongst’ it members in Oyo State.

They added that they’re certain of the party’s victory in the governorship poll.

Share this: Tweet



