AFCON Qualifier: Eagles begin ahead Bafana clash

Image result for AFCON Qualifier: Eagles begin ahead Bafana clashThe Super Eagles begin training on Tuesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta state, ahead of their match day five 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa on Saturday.

The team is expected to depart the country by Friday for the second leg tie in Johannesburg.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa defeated the Eagles 2-0 in the first leg in Uyo last year.

Nigeria currently top the qualifying group with two matches to go.

The coach of South Africa, Stuart Baxter, has come under pressure to win the match and qualify the Bafana for the 2019 Cup of Nations coming up in Cameroon.

Baxter could be sacked if South Africa fail to beat Nigeria on Saturday. A win or draw by Nigeria will earn the Eagles a ticket with a match to spare.

The South Africans could qualify in second place.

