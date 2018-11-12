AFCON qualifier: Super eagles to camp in Asaba ahead of match against SA on Saturday

Coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, will lead the arrivals as the team’s camp opens on Monday in Asaba ahead of the match day five Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa on Saturday.

The trio of Kenneth Omeruo, Bryan Idowu and new invitee Samuel Chukwueze are on their way to Asaba and are expected to hit camp on Tuesday. The three players were spotted at the Frankfurt airport on Monday afternoon while waiting for their flight to Nigeria.

South Africa based GoalKeeper Daniel Akpeyi is however expected to arrive the Team’s Camp later today.The Chippa United Player arrived Lagos on Sunday.

The Eagles open training at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Tuesday and are expected to depart the country by friday for the second leg tie in Johannesburg.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa defeated the Eagles 2-0 in the first leg Uyo last year.

Nigeria currently tops the qualifying group with two matches to go.

The coach of South Africa, Stuart Baxter has come under pressure to win the match and qualify the Bafana Bafana for the 2019 Cup of Nations coming up in Cameroon.

Baxter could be sacked if South Africa fail to beat Nigeria on Saturday.

A win or draw by Nigeria will earn the Super Eagles a ticket, even with a match to spare.

The South Africans could qualify in second place.

Share this: Tweet



