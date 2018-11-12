Again, Court stops Ganduje’s bribery video probe

The Kano State House of Assembly committee investigating allegations of bribery against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, has been forced to suspend its work, by a court.

A Kano State high Court restrained the lawmakers, after an organisation applied to have the probe stepped down.

The committee will now have to wait till November the 21st, when hearing starts, to know what to do next.

A Kano High Court headed by Justice A.T. Badamasi had lasted week restrained the Kano State House of Assembly from further investigating Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje over allegations of bribery and also ordered that the issue be brought back to status quo ante. But the lawmakers defied this order and went ahead with their probe.

A group, Lawyers for the Sustainable Democracy in Nigeria, took the Assembly Committee to court after the expiration of a 48-hour ultimatum it gave the lawmakers to stop the probe of the controversial video clips.

The group’s national president, Barr Muhammad Zubair, also told journalists at a press conference held at NUJ Press Centre, that the court gave the interim Injunction restraining the Assembly Committee from investigating Ganduje on the video clips.

In the interim injunction dated 5th November, 2018, the court said that the application was granted on the account that the respondents (Kano Assembly, chairman of the House Committee, Baffa Babba Danagundi and the state’s Attorney-General) should be served before the close of work yesterday.

Justice Badamasi also granted accelerated hearing and asked the respondents to respond to the application within four days of their being served.

He however adjourned the case till 12th November, 2018 for hearing, which eventually stopped the probe today.

Share this: Tweet



