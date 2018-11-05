Again, FG, Labour, others meet over new minimum wage

The meeting of the tripartite committee on new minimum wage is underway in Abuja to avert the looming nationwide strike set to commence on Tuesday.Principal actors are on ground for the meeting as NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, insists organised labour won’t be part of any agreement short of N30000.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation had at Sunday’s meeting, boycotted by labour, stressed the need for consensual agreement in the interest of the nation’s economy.

While the state governors agreed to pay N22,500, FG promises N24,000 but labour insists N30000 or a national strike.

