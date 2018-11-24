Home Football Age won’t work against Eagles in AFCON – Rohr
Age won’t work against Eagles in AFCON – Rohr
Football
International
Sports
0

Age won’t work against Eagles in AFCON – Rohr

0
0
now viewing

Age won’t work against Eagles in AFCON – Rohr

now playing

Uganda arrive Asaba for Int'l friendly against Nigeria

Amaju-Pinnick-TVC-NFF
now playing

2019 Africa Nations Cup: Pinnick praises Super Eagles for qualification

now playing

Nigeria seal nations cup berth with South Africa draw

now playing

Nigeria too big to miss a 3rd AFCON - Etebo

now playing

AFCON Qualifier: Eagles begin ahead Bafana clash

Image result for AFCON: Age not a barrier to Super Eagles' victorySuper Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said age will not be a barrier as he aims to win the 2019 Nations cup trophy in Cameroon.

Nigeria paraded the youngest Squad to the 2018 Fifa World cup in Russia with an average of 25 years , 337 days .

Despite the Super Eagles being a young team, the German is optimistic that they can win the Africa Cup of Nations, and pointed out that tactical discipline helped the team earn a 1-1 draw against South Africa last week instead of going out for a win and end up losing the game.

Rohr admits Ahmed Musa was too quick for the match officials to follow, hence their decision to disallow two legitimate goals scored by the Super Eagles in last weekend’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

The German has diplomatically refused to criticize the Gambian referee Bakary Gassama, rather he put the blame on the assistant referees for the two wrong calls.

Related Posts

Uganda arrive Asaba for Int’l friendly against Nigeria

TVCN 0
Amaju-Pinnick-TVC-NFF

2019 Africa Nations Cup: Pinnick praises Super Eagles for qualification

TVCN 0

Nigeria seal nations cup berth with South Africa draw

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies