Age won’t work against Eagles in AFCON – Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said age will not be a barrier as he aims to win the 2019 Nations cup trophy in Cameroon.

Nigeria paraded the youngest Squad to the 2018 Fifa World cup in Russia with an average of 25 years , 337 days .

Despite the Super Eagles being a young team, the German is optimistic that they can win the Africa Cup of Nations, and pointed out that tactical discipline helped the team earn a 1-1 draw against South Africa last week instead of going out for a win and end up losing the game.

Rohr admits Ahmed Musa was too quick for the match officials to follow, hence their decision to disallow two legitimate goals scored by the Super Eagles in last weekend’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.

The German has diplomatically refused to criticize the Gambian referee Bakary Gassama, rather he put the blame on the assistant referees for the two wrong calls.

