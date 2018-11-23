Home Health Airforce emphasises importance of Corp members’ medical welfare
Image result for NYSCThe Air Officer Commanding Airforce Mobility Command, Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali said the medical welfare of the youth is of great importance, especially those enlisted in service to fatherland through the National Youth Service Corps.

He demonstrated this at the donation of drugs to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Kaiama, Bayelsa State.

Speaking to Journalists, the representative of the AOC said the Command is also committed to the medical welfare of the corps members as part of its corporate social responsibility to society.

 

 

