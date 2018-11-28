Akwa Ibom house of Assembly issues arrest warrant on five sacked lawmakers

The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly has ordered for the immediate arrest and prosecution of a retired Sergeant-at-arms identified as Godwin Ukpong, together with the five sacked lawmakers Nse Ntuen, Idongesit Ituen, Gabriel Toby, Victor Udofia, and Otobong Ndem for breaking into and desecrating the chambers of the Assembly.

This was one of the seven prayers of a motion which was moved by the House Leader, Udo Kierian Akpan, and seconded by the Deputy Leader, Ime Okon which also banned the former members from coming near the premises of the State Assembly.

The lawmakers also resolved that the new police commissioner, Musa Kimo be replaced immediately for complicity in the illegal invasion of the chambers.

They passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Speaker, Barr. Onofiok Luke for his leadership qualities and for standing by the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Standing Orders of the House, asking the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to protect the institution of the House of Assembly while warning them to desist from aiding the criminal activities of the sacked lawmakers.

The resolutions follow a matter of urgent public importance raised during Tuesdays Plenary by the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules, Business, Ethics and Privileges, Aniekan Uko who raised concerns over the alleged breaking into the chambers by earlier in the day by unauthorized Persons.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has directed the Clerk to issue a notice of the order and paste the names of the former members on all notice boards within the Complex while Security Agents have been asked to comply with the order of the House.

Tuesday’s Plenary also featured the second reading of the 2019 Appropriations Bill which was referred to the House Committee on Appropriations and Finance for further legislative action.

