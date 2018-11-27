Al-Shabaab militants kill Islamic cleric, 14 others in Somalia car bomb

An Islamic cleric and at least 14 of his followers have been killed at a religious centre in central Somalia by gunmen and a suicide car bomber.

Islamist militant group, Al Shabaab, claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack and puts the number of dead at 26.

It says some soldiers who responded to the first attack also died as they tried to remove a second car bomb.

But the Somali police disputes this figure and says they killed at least four Al Shabaab fighters after the attack.

Al Shabaab had accused the cleric of insulting Prophet Mohamed, which he denied.

The group is fighting to establish its own rule in Somalia based on its harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

