Alison-Madueke: EFCC says it can no longer wait on UK authorities
Alison-Madueke: EFCC says it can no longer wait on UK authorities

Image result for Alison-Madueke: EFCC says it can no longer wait on UK authoritiesThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC said it started the process to extradite petroleum former minister Diezani Alison-Madueke to face corruption charges, because it is impatient with the delay of UK authorities in trying her.

EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu addressed a news conference, on his achievements in his three years in office.

Since leaving government, Alison-Madueke has been implicated in various corruption cases involving bribery, fraud, misuse of public funds, and money laundering, within and outside Nigeria.

The EFCC boss said the commission can no longer wait for her trial to begin.

