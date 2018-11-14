Home News Alleged $12m fraud: We will lay siege on Uzodinma house – Obla
Alleged $12m fraud: We will lay siege on Uzodinma house – Obla
News
Nigeria
0

Alleged $12m fraud: We will lay siege on Uzodinma house – Obla

0
0
now viewing

Alleged $12m fraud: We will lay siege on Uzodinma house – Obla

now playing

INEC releases another list, includes Uzodinma as Imo APC gov candidate

now playing

HIV infected soldier accused of raping more than 70 boys

now playing

18-year-old teenager kills mother, sleeps with corpse for rituals

now playing

More than six wounded by gunman at California country and western bar

now playing

The 50 men, women on Buhari’s travel ban list

The Chairman of the Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla said that the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Imo state, Senate Hope Uzodinma has over stretched his committee and that the panel will have no option than to lay siege on his house.

The Panel had on Sunday arrested Uzodinma over his alleged complicity in $12 million contract fraud of dredging in Calabar.

The panel later admitted Uzodinma to administrative bail and asked him to return on Monday for interrogation.

Uzodinma,however pleaded with the panel to allow him to come in Tuesday so as to attend to his health.

The panel had waited for Uzodinma on Tuesday till around 3pm but to no avail.

It was however learnt that Uzodinma later called to plead with the panel again to allow him come by 8pm.

As 8:30pm, Uzodinma was yet to report to the office where the panel sat.

The chairman of the panel held that they would not have any option than to lay siege on his house.

According to him, “the man is still running away from the law. He told us ,he will be coming by 8pm, but he has not reported. And if he does not report tonight, we will lay siege on his house tomorrow.

Related Posts

INEC releases another list, includes Uzodinma as Imo APC gov candidate

TVCN 0

HIV infected soldier accused of raping more than 70 boys

TVCN 0

18-year-old teenager kills mother, sleeps with corpse for rituals

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies