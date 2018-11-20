Alleged corruption: Ex-Peruvian President Garcia seeks asylum in Uruguay

Ex-Peruvian President Alan Garcia has applied for asylum at the Uruguayan embassy, hours after being banned from leaving Peru while under investigation for corruption.

The 69-year-old, who was twice president of Peru, is under investigation for bribes allegedly paid by Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht to secure contracts during his second term in office, from 2006 to 2011.

Garcia requested asylum from Uruguay, in accordance with the provisions of the Convention on Diplomatic Asylum of 1954, of which Peru and Uruguay are parties.

Uruguay’s foreign affairs ministry says Garcia’s asylum request will be evaluated by the government.

Garcia says he is a victim of political persecution.

Garcia held Peru’s presidency twice, from 1985-1990 and again from 2006-2011.

Share this: Tweet



