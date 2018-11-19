Alleged illegal dismissal: Judge withdraws from case after Army alleges bias

A judge of the National Industrial Court, Judith Agbakoba, has withdrawn herself from a matter involving the alleged illegal dismissal of military officers by the Nigerian Army in 2016.

The judge took the decision after a lawyer representing the Nigerian Army and the Chief of Defence staff accused the judge of bias in a petition introduced in court on Monday.

The lawyer, Micheal Owolabi, approached the court with an application at the opening of the session, asking for a stay of execution of the planned judgment, scheduled to be delivered on Monday.

The judge said she would hand over the case to the president of the court for reassignment to another judge.

