AMCON set to release fresh list of debtors soon

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has stated that another list of debtors will be released soon.

Jude Nwauzor, Head of Corporate Communications Department said the corporation said the corporation has decided to expose the debtors following their failure to meet their debt obligations after several peaceful engagements.

Nwauzor said that AMCON would be forced to charge the debtors to court if they failed to repay their loans.

In October, AMCON published a list of defaulters that it termed as delinquent debtors. They allegedly owed about N906.1bn.

The publication exposed 105 of its top debtors, pursuant to its statutory mandate and in compliance with the circular issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in April 2015.

Based on a court order, he added that it would also take over the assets of the debtors if they failed to repay their loans.

The corporation had said that despite numerous overtures and appeals to AMCON debtors to extinguish their indebtedness, it was concerned that certain debtors had wilfully maintained recalcitrant postures while also adopting unscrupulous means of avoiding recovery.

After several appeals and dialogues to resolve this indebtedness, it added that it would not relent in pursuing vehemently the achievement of its recovery mandate against erring debtors.

