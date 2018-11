A group of Senior Special Assistants of governor Ibikunle Amosun are insisting that Adekunle Akinlade is the authentic candidate of the party in the state. This comes despite the affirmation of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress and publication of Dapo Abiodun as the party’s candidate.

The Group condemned any attempt to undermine the outcome of the national and state assembly primaries conducted in the state last month.

