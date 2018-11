Ogun State governor’s preferred governorship candidate, Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade has defected to the Allied People’s Movement.

Akinlade announced his decision through a letter, read by the speaker of the House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara, at today’s plenary.

Other defectors are Salisu Koko, from Kebbi who moved from the APC to SDP and Mohammed Ajanah from Kogi, who quit the APC for PDP.

