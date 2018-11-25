Anambra govt pledges to partner healthcare organisations

The Anambra government has pledged to continue to partner healthcare organisations in order to strengthen the health sector of the state.

Commissioner for Health, Joe Akabuike, stated this in Awka, as the second round of the Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week begins.

The exercise is expected to reach out to more than one million children and will see nursing mothers advised on how to maintain good hygiene as well as ensuring balance diet for their babies.

He warned them against practices capable of deterring the growth and proper development of their babies, even as he called on parents in the state to avail their children and wards the opportunity of the free immunization to save them against communicable and other childhood killer diseases.

The commissioner disclosed that the medical commodities for the exercise are to be distributed free to all pregnant women and children.

He equally urged other caregivers to avail themselves of this opportunity and make sure that their children receive these interventions slated to be carrying out in all government primary health care centres, designated general,

teaching, mission/private hospitals, churches, markets, schools among others.

