Anioma Youth Mandate urges Okowa to end spate of killings in Delta
Image result for Ritual killings in DeltaA Youth socio political group, Anioma Youth Mandate AYM has called on the Governor of Delta state, Senator. Ifeanyi Okowa, to rise up to his constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and properties of Deltans and stem the rising spate of killings in Delta state.

The group, who made the call at the end of the meeting of its National executives in Asaba, noted that the spate of ritual killings in the state has reached an alarming state.

He wondered why the Governor as the chief security officer of the state is doing about it despite the huge amount budgeted as security votes.

AYM wants the commissioner of Police in the state to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act are arrested and brought to justice in the shortest possible time to serve as a deterrent to others.

