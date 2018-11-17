Anti-doping: I’m confident Rusada will comply, says Sir Craig Reedie

The World Anti-Doping Agency president Sir Craig Reedie has expressed his confidence Russia will not miss the year-end deadline to hand over data from its suspended anti-doping laboratory.

This was a condition that facilitated its anti-doping agency to keep its accreditation.

Reedie said a delegation from WADA would be visiting the Moscow anti-doping laboratory on November 28 in honour of an invitation by the Russian sports minister Pavel Kolobkov .

RUSADA was conditionally reinstated in September but WADA has stressed that failure to provide access to the full data from Moscow’s suspended anti-doping laboratory by December 31 could result in another suspension.

Share this: Tweet



