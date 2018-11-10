Home News APC apologises to disqualified Kwara guber aspirants
APC apologises to disqualified Kwara guber aspirants
APC apologises to disqualified Kwara guber aspirants

APC apologises to disqualified Kwara guber aspirants

I remain Kwara APC governorship candidate - Abdulrasaq

Group calls for postponement of APC Ward Congress in Kwara

Image result for APC apologises to disqualified Kwara guber aspirantsThe National Working Committee of the APC has apologised to two of the party’s governorship aspirants in Kwara State, Saliu Mustapha and Moshood Mustapha, over the unauthorised announcement of their disqualification during the recent direct primary conducted for the party’s governorship in the state.

This was contained in a letter of apology personally signed and issued to the duo by the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

The party admits that both aspirants were cleared by the NWC-appointed screening panel as governorship aspirants to contest for the primary.

