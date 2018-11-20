APC sets up reconciliation Committee, urges members to withdraw lawsuits

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called on some aggrieved party members to exhaust the party’s dispute resolution mechanism rather than resorting to litigation.

According to the party, this growing trend is viewed as a manifest indiscipline and considered as anti-party as it goes against our Party’s constitution.

The party in a statement issued on Monday by its spokesperson, Issa Onilu, said filling an action in court of law against the party or any of its officers on any matters relating to the discharge of the duties of the Party without first exhausting all avenues for redress provided for in this Constitution, is considered as offence against the party.

The statement reads: “Article 20, Subsection 10 of the Party’s Constitution, offences against the Party include the following: “Filing an action in a Court of Law against the Party or any of its Officers on any matters relating to the discharge of the duties of the Party without first exhausting all avenues for redress provided for in this Constitution.”

The party said it intends to activate constitutional provisions to penalise such members as their action is capable of undermining the party and hurt the Party’s interest. It hereby advised its members to withdraw all court cases.

“We hereby strongly advise such members to withdraw all court cases, while approaching the appropriate party organs with a view to resolving any outstanding disputes. In addition to this, aggrieved members are urged to take full advantage of the reconciliation committees the party has just put in place.

“APC members should understand that as a progressive party that operates on the principle of change, it is not a matter of choice to keep to the rules.

“We therefore advise such members to take this warning very seriously as failure to comply with the party’s dispute resolution procedures would be met with the stipulated disciplinary actions,” the party stated.

APC set up reconciliation Committee

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adam Oshiomhole, will on Wednesday (today) inaugurate a National Peace and Reconciliation Committee for each of the six geo-political zones in recognition of the need to address the post-Primary Elections disputes in the party.

The full composition of the committee is as follows:

NORTH WEST

1. Gov. Abiola Ajimobi – Chairman

2. Gov. Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar

3. Gov. Yahaya Bello

4. Sen. Adamu Aliero

5. Sen. Danjuma Goje

6. Sen. Dr. Jim Nwobodo

7. Amb. Fati Balla

SOUTH EAST

1. Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje – Chairman

2. Gov. Samuel Lalong

3. Gov. Kayode Fayemi

4. Sen. Godswill Akpabio

5. Alh. Umaru Dembo

6. Alh. Nasiru Aliko Koki

7. Mrs. Ify Ugo Okoye

SOUTH WEST

1. Gov. Kashim Shettima – Chairman

2. Gov. Nasiru El Rufai

3. Gov. Akinwumi Ambode

4. Sen. Ken Nnamani

5. Prof. Modupe Adelabu

6. Dr. Dakuku Peterside

7. Sen. Seida Bugaje

NORTH CENTRAL

1. Gov. Ibrahim Geidam – Chairman

2. Gov. Godwin Obaseki

3. Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu

4. Gov. Jibrilla Bindow

5. Chief Pius Akinyelure

6. Barr. Mrs. Vivian Chukwuani

7. Chief Audu Ogbe

SOUTH SOUTH

1. Gov. Rauf Aregbesola – Chairman

2. Gov. Atiku Bagudu

3. Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello

4. Sen. Gbemisola Saraki

5. Hon. Emeka Wogu

6. Mr. Sullivan Chime

7. Mrs. Aleluchi Cookey-Gam

NORTH EAST

1. Gov. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura – Chairman

2. Gov. Aminu Masari

3. Gov. Abubakar Badaru

4. Chief Mrs. Jumoke Anifowoshe

5. Hon. Matthew Omegara

6. Hajia Hafsat Mohammed Baba

7. Gen. Abdullahi Aboki

