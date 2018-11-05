APGA aspirants shun reconciliation committee meeting

Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) reconciliation committee has expressed hope that the committee has the capacity to reconcile all the aggrieved members back to the party ahead of the 2019 general election.

He expressed optimism that the spirit of the party would not allow the pains that proceeded the party primaries, cause the party more harm than good.

The APGA national reconciliation committee chairman, after a session with some aggrieved party members who came to submit their petitions said the party is better placed to win all elections in the south east.

He expressed worry over the poor turnout of members at the meeting and assured that no member will be cheated in the cause of the exercise.

