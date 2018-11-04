Assoc. of christian students urge FG on release of Leah Sharibu

The fellowship of Christian students are appealing to the Nigeria Government to negotiate the release of Leah Sharibu with Boko Haram.

The national leadership of the Fellowship of Christian Students, FCS has joined the campaign for the release of Leah Sharibu who was abducted with other school girls at the government girls secondary school in Dapchi Yobe State on February the 19th this year.

The FCS leadership wants the federal government to negotiate her release like they did for other Dapchi girls.

The body made the appeal during their 2018 annual National Conference at Jos Plateau State, Nigeria.

According to the National President of the Fellowship, Joshua Maikori, this years’ conference has a different dimension and focus. “The leadership of the FCS can’t pretend all is well while Leah Sharibu, their committed member is still held under captivity by Boko Haram”.

The group members wearing black shirts with inscription #FreeLeah demanded the federal Government to negotiate the leah sharibu’s release.

Mothers among the group also spoke on the possible challenges Leah could be facing as a teenager in the hands of her captors.

