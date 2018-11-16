At least 42 feared dead in Zimbabwe bus fire

The charred remains of passengers that caught fire in a bus have been recovered from the scene of the accident by police operatives in Zimbabwe.

Last week 50 people were said to have been killed when two buses collided.

At least 42 people were feared dead and more than 20 were taken to hospital with injuries.

The bus travelling from Bulawayo city to the border town of Beitbridge was said to have caught fire around midnight after a suspected gas tank leak.

