Atiku launches Policy document, promises living wage for workers

The People’s Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has unveiled his campaign to Nigerians.
The PDP candidate Atiku spoke on his facebook page on his plans to make Nigeria great again.

The former vice president said his team will ensure there are adequate jobs for Nigerians, provide workers with Living wage and reduce maternal mortality.

He also promised to assist Small and Medium scale Enterprises in order to increase Nigeria’s GDP to 900billion dollars by 2025.

Atiku said he will provide enabling environment for entrepreneurs and ensure that no state gets less funding than they get now.

