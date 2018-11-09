Atiku to pay his workers minimum wage of N33,000

Former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has directed the implementation of N33,000 minimum wage to all employees in his companies.

The directive was issued to heads of business units of companies owned by the former vice president and was to take immediate effect.

Muhammad El-Yakub, the Managing Director Gotel Communications, a company promoted by the former vice president in his home state in Adamawa, said the implementation of the payment would commence after a meeting with union officials.

He said the directive affected Gotel Communications and other companies owned by the former vice president.

He said, “Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Wazirin Adamawa,has ordered the implementation of N33,000 new minimum wage to workers in all of the businesses owned by him.

“The directive is with immediate effect and will be implemented across all the businesses owned by the former vice president.”

Share this: Tweet



