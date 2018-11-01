Basic education is an essential remedy to terrorism – Army

Nigerian military authorities have affirmed that basic education for school age children would end insurgency in the Northeast.

Speaking at the first anniversary of command science secondary school in Numan, the GOC 3rd Division Nigerian Army Jos, Major General Benson Akinroluyo noted that the desired peace in the region is attainable through basic education.

Akinroluyo further enjoined stakeholders in the sector to work toward encouraging children to go to school.

Parents and teachers were also applauded for their developmental strides and readiness to support the young citadel of learning.

The command science secondary school which took off in October last year is a community-based military initiative now growing steadily and recording huge success.

