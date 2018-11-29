Bayana vice captain Jane to AWCON final due to club duties

The Bayana Bayana of South Africa are already looking forward to a tough final match with defending champions, the Super Falcons in the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations.

The Bayana defeated the Falcons 1-0 in their opening group game in Cape Coast. And the South Africans are confident they will beat the Nigerian ladies again on Saturday.

On their way to lifting the trophy two years ago in Cameroon, Nigeria defeated South Africa 1-0 in the semi final.

Both sides are already through to the women’s world cup in France. Meanwhile, Banyana vice-captain Refiloe Jane will miss the final against Nigeria due to club commitments.

Jane, who played all the matches at the tournament, left for Australia to return to her new side Canberra United after helping South Africa reach the final in Ghana.

Share this: Tweet



