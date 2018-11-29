Home Football Bayana vice captain Jane to AWCON final due to club duties
Football
International
Sports
0

Bayana vice captain Jane to AWCON final due to club duties

0
0

Bayana vice captain Jane to AWCON final due to club duties

now playing

Super Falcons defeat Cameroon to reach AWCON 2018 final, qualify for 2019 Women's World Cup

now playing

Super Falcons spank Shepolopolo of Zambia 4-0 to keep hope alive

now playing

Super Falcons coach, Dennerby eyes AWNC's title defence in Ghana

now playing

African Women's Cup of Nations: 48 Super Falcon players to camp in Epe

now playing

Super Falconets urged to show class at 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France

Image result for Bayana vice captain Jane to AWCON final due to club dutiesThe Bayana Bayana of South Africa are already looking forward to a tough final match with defending champions, the Super Falcons in the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations.

The Bayana defeated the Falcons 1-0 in their opening group game in Cape Coast. And the South Africans are confident they will beat the Nigerian ladies again on Saturday.

On their way to lifting the trophy two years ago in Cameroon, Nigeria defeated South Africa 1-0 in the semi final.

Both sides are already through to the women’s world cup in France. Meanwhile, Banyana vice-captain Refiloe Jane will miss the final against Nigeria due to club commitments.

Jane, who played all the matches at the tournament, left for Australia to return to her new side Canberra United after helping South Africa reach the final in Ghana.

Related Posts

Super Falcons defeat Cameroon to reach AWCON 2018 final, qualify for 2019 Women’s World Cup

TVCN 0

Super Falcons spank Shepolopolo of Zambia 4-0 to keep hope alive

TVCN 0

Super Falcons coach, Dennerby eyes AWNC’s title defence in Ghana

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies