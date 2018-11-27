Home News Bayelsa CP meets party chairmen, warns against violence
Bayelsa CP meets party chairmen, warns against violence
News
Nigeria
0

Bayelsa CP meets party chairmen, warns against violence

0
0
now viewing

Bayelsa CP meets party chairmen, warns against violence

now playing

Oyetola takes over from Aregbesola as Osun governor

now playing

Ondo Gov. launches 'Apalara' micro-credit scheme with N550M loans

now playing

OBJ, Jonathan, Saraki, PDP govs, others attend turbaning of Atiku as Waziri Adamawa

now playing

President Buhari approves enhanced salary structure for police

now playing

Insecurity: Nigeria's defence minister scheduled to visit chad

The new Commissioner Of Police in Bayelsa Joseph Mukan has urged politicians in the state to appeal to their supporters to embark on non-violent campaigns ahead of the 2019 elections.

Mukan spoke to journalists in Yenagoa after a meeting with the Inter Party Advisory Council and Chairmen of Political Parties except the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress who were conspicuously absent at the meeting.

Assuring political parties of a level-playing field, the Bayelsa Commissioner Of Police also warned of dire consequence for anyone who carries arms to campaign zones.

Related Posts

Oyetola takes over from Aregbesola as Osun governor

TVCN 0

Ondo Gov. launches ‘Apalara’ micro-credit scheme with N550M loans

TVCN 0

OBJ, Jonathan, Saraki, PDP govs, others attend turbaning of Atiku as Waziri Adamawa

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies