Bayelsa CP meets party chairmen, warns against violence

The new Commissioner Of Police in Bayelsa Joseph Mukan has urged politicians in the state to appeal to their supporters to embark on non-violent campaigns ahead of the 2019 elections.

Mukan spoke to journalists in Yenagoa after a meeting with the Inter Party Advisory Council and Chairmen of Political Parties except the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress who were conspicuously absent at the meeting.

Assuring political parties of a level-playing field, the Bayelsa Commissioner Of Police also warned of dire consequence for anyone who carries arms to campaign zones.

