Bayelsa East PDP members plot victory ahead legislative elections

The Bayelsa East Caucus and members of the Peoples Democratic Party are strategising for a victorious outing at the 2019 election in the state.

Concluding what they call a “Thank You Tour” to Ogbia and Nembe Council Areas, party faithful were also in Brass Local Government Area where they emphasized the need for former aspirants to lay aside their grievances and work for the victory of all candidates for the State and National Assembly elections.

The Bayelsa East PDP members also thanked Governor Seriake Dickson for his visionary leadership and pledged to also work for Atiku Abubakar’s victory at the Presidential polls.

Share this: Tweet



