Home News Bayelsa East PDP members plot victory ahead legislative elections
Bayelsa East PDP members plot victory ahead legislative elections
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Bayelsa East PDP members plot victory ahead legislative elections

0
0
now viewing

Bayelsa East PDP members plot victory ahead legislative elections

Image result for Bayelsa East PDP members plot victory ahead legislative electionsThe Bayelsa East Caucus and members of the Peoples Democratic Party are strategising for a victorious outing at the 2019 election in the state.

Concluding what they call a “Thank You Tour” to Ogbia and Nembe Council Areas, party faithful were also in Brass Local Government Area where they emphasized the need for former aspirants to lay aside their grievances and work for the victory of all candidates for the State and National Assembly elections.

The Bayelsa East PDP members also thanked Governor Seriake Dickson for his visionary leadership and pledged to also work for Atiku Abubakar’s victory at the Presidential polls.

 

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies