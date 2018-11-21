Home Fashion Blac Chyna to promote skin bleaching cream in Lagos as Nigerians react
Blac Chyna has put her finger on the pulse of colourism and controversy after it was revealed that she would be partnering with Whitenicious by Dencia to release a skin whitening cream which will retail at $250 (£195).

The American model has put her name to something called Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream.

Chyna has used Whitenicious dark spot corrector for a number of years for her hyperpigmentation, a rep tells TMZ.

Her latest cream promises to give skin a “natural glow” reducing “the visibility and intensity of age spots [by] lightening their appearance,” and “improving the appearance of dull, discoloured skin [by] visibly stamping out unevenness to leave the complexion illuminated.”

The cream description adds: “Whitenicious X Blac Chyna collection was created for women of all skin tones and types who want to regain their youthful glow. Every crystal on the jar is a reminder of the diamond beauty inside everyone”.

Blac Chyna believes that being photo-ready even without makeup means being dark spot free, hyperpigmentation free and younger looking. The cream also claims to preserve the complexion and “lighten without bleaching skin out.”

In an Instagram post, Chyna encourages people to join her for the cream’s launch in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday.

However with black women encouraging a natural movement, including Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong’o, who often talks about overcoming struggles she had as a child accepting her dark skin and embracing her natural hair, Chyna’s cream seems to many, a step back.

Black women took to Twitter to criticise the cream for being an abject rejection of their natural beauty, and they argue it posits a western notion of beauty as superior to all other forms of beauty.

 

 

 

