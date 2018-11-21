Blac Chyna to promote skin bleaching cream in Lagos as Nigerians react

Blac Chyna has put her finger on the pulse of colourism and controversy after it was revealed that she would be partnering with Whitenicious by Dencia to release a skin whitening cream which will retail at $250 (£195).

The American model has put her name to something called Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream.

Chyna has used Whitenicious dark spot corrector for a number of years for her hyperpigmentation, a rep tells TMZ.

Her latest cream promises to give skin a “natural glow” reducing “the visibility and intensity of age spots [by] lightening their appearance,” and “improving the appearance of dull, discoloured skin [by] visibly stamping out unevenness to leave the complexion illuminated.”

The cream description adds: “Whitenicious X Blac Chyna collection was created for women of all skin tones and types who want to regain their youthful glow. Every crystal on the jar is a reminder of the diamond beauty inside everyone”.

Blac Chyna believes that being photo-ready even without makeup means being dark spot free, hyperpigmentation free and younger looking. The cream also claims to preserve the complexion and “lighten without bleaching skin out.”

In an Instagram post, Chyna encourages people to join her for the cream’s launch in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday.

However with black women encouraging a natural movement, including Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong’o, who often talks about overcoming struggles she had as a child accepting her dark skin and embracing her natural hair, Chyna’s cream seems to many, a step back.

Black women took to Twitter to criticise the cream for being an abject rejection of their natural beauty, and they argue it posits a western notion of beauty as superior to all other forms of beauty.

🤔 I’m just over here wondering if she’ll also be dropping the “Blac” from her name now…because…🤨 — Daps! (@DapsDraws) November 20, 2018

The uncontrolled publicised sale of bleaching creams in Nigeria is a complete national disgrace. That Blac Chyna can come all the way from US to actively promote a product that will literally ruin the lives of people is a shameful low which confirms we don’t value human lives. — YourFavOnlineDoctor (@DrOlufunmilayo) November 20, 2018

No it’s not targeted to the Nigerian market, stop the ignorance, whitenicious has store in Nigeria, whitenicious is made and sold in America and our clients are 70% Americans. No one is targeting anyone the average Nigerian can’t afford a $250 cream monthly. https://t.co/XrtZWU5zFM — Dencia (@IamDencia) November 20, 2018

