BREAKING: Abducted Ondo ADC chieftains regain freedom

The Senatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Jide Ipinsagba, the party chairman, Hon. Bisi Ogungbemi and three others who were abducted by unknown gunmen two days ago have regained freedom from their captors.

Other party chieftains abducted include the Party Woman Senatorial Leader, Princess Abdulkareem, the chairman’s Personal Assistant and their driver.

They were reportedly returning to Akure, the state capital from a political outing in lkare Akoko area of the state when the incident occurred Wednesday night.

Family members of the victims, who confirmed the incident, said the kidnappers have not opened a line of discussion with them. It was gathered that the vehicle in which the victims were travelling was stopped by the kidnappers who ordered them to alight before being bundled into another vehicle.

It was gathered that other party chieftains coming from the same political meeting saw the vehicle conveying the state chairman and others abandoned by the roadside.

