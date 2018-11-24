Home News Breaking: Abducted Plateau monarch regains freedom
Breaking: Abducted Plateau monarch regains freedom
Image result for Breaking: Abducted Plateau monarch regains freedomThe abducted Paramount ruler in Plateau state, David Isah Dongbam has been released by his abductors.     The Plateau Police command confirmed this in a press statement on Saturday.

The Command said David Isah Dongbam, the Second Class Chief of the Dorock Kingdom of Shandam Local Government was unconditionally released by his kidnappers.

The Paramount Ruler who was Kidnapped on the 19th November regained his freedom at about 0010hrs on Saturday.

The statement further stressed that the monarch has since been examined by some medical doctors and given a clean bill of health.

