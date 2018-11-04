Home News BREAKING: ASUU begins indefinite nationwide strike
BREAKING: ASUU begins indefinite nationwide strike

BREAKING: ASUU begins indefinite nationwide strike

Action Health incorporated trains 60 Benue health workers on tuberculosis

CSOs in Ekiti carry out sensitization on Govt's cash transfer initiative

Ekiti PDP removes Fayose, elects Olujimi new leader

Tech manufacturer releases world’s first commercial foldable smartphone

Human Rights: UNHCR to review records of Nigeria, 13 other countries

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has announced the commencement of an indefinite nationwide strike with immediate effect. The decision was announced at the end of an emergency meeting on Sunday night.                                                    Briefing newsmen after the closed door meeting, ASUU president, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, said the strike will be  total and commence with immediate effect.                                                            He listed the reasons for their action to include:
1. Failure on the side of the government to honour the memorandum of action signed between the union and the federal government in 2017
2. Renegotiation with ASUU which the government intentionally ignored with impunity.                                           Professor Ogunyemi therefore directed all the state chapters to ensure full compliance until their demands are met.

