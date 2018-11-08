Home News Updated: Gunmen kidnap five ADC chieftains in Ondo
Updated: Gunmen kidnap five ADC chieftains in Ondo

Five chieftains of the African Democratic Congress in Ondo state including the party’ s chairman, Bisi Ogungbemi and Ondo North Senatorial candidate of the party, Jide Igbinsagba have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Ogungbemi, Ipinsagba and three other chieftains of the party were kidnapped along Oba Akoko and Owo road on their way from ikare Akoko to Akure.

TVC news gathered that the incident occurred around seven o’clock on Wednesday evening.

The vehicles of the victims were seen on the road side while information of their whereabouts is still sketchy as at the time of filling the reports.

Police spokesperson, Femi Joseph confirmed the incident.

He said the command is working tirelessly to ensure that the abductors regain their freedom.

