BREAKING: Organised labour suspends planned nationwide strike

The Nigerian Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and all other labour unions have suspended their planned nationwide strike scheduled to commence from 12am on Tuesday. The decision was announced after the closed door meeting of Tripartite Committee on new minimum wage. Speaking shortly after the meeting, Labour and Employment minister, Chris Ngige said mutual agreement to be made public tomorrow (Tuesday) to President Muhammadu Buhari by 4.15pm. Also speaking, the Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss MustapMa, said overriding interest of Nigerians prevailed at the meeting, assures of speedy consideration by PMB.While underscoring the need for harmony, the SGF said it is Nigeria that has won.

On his part, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, said only one figure will be presented to President Buhari.

