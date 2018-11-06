Home News BREAKING: Organised labour suspends planned nationwide strike
BREAKING: Organised labour suspends planned nationwide strike

BREAKING: Organised labour suspends planned nationwide strike

Updated: Tripartite Committee fails to reach consensus on minimum wage

Labour strike may stall National Assembly's resumption

Court stops Kano Assembly from probing bribery allegation against Ganduje

Updated: FG, Labour's meeting over new minimum wage drags into night

Work together to avert proposed strike, Saraki appeals to FG, Labour

The Nigerian Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and all other labour unions have suspended their planned nationwide strike scheduled to commence from 12am on Tuesday.             The decision was announced after the closed door meeting of Tripartite Committee on new minimum wage.            Speaking shortly after the meeting, Labour and Employment minister, Chris Ngige said mutual agreement to be made public tomorrow (Tuesday) to President Muhammadu Buhari by 4.15pm.                  Also speaking, the Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss MustapMa, said overriding interest of Nigerians prevailed at the meeting, assures of speedy consideration by PMB.While underscoring the need for harmony, the SGF said it is Nigeria that has won.
On his part, NLC President, Ayuba Wabba,  said only one figure will be presented to President Buhari.

