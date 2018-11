A Police woman, Mary Lugboro and two of her children were on Thursday found dead in their house in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

TVC News reliably gathered that two out of the five occupants of the house who are also a daughter and grandchild of the deceased are the only survival and now hospitalised.

Though there were speculations about the cause of the mysterious death which claimed three lives, the real cause is yet to be established.

