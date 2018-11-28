Buhari declares Chief of Army Staff conference open in Maiduguri

The frequent attacks on Army bases in the North East, have become a major source of worry for Nigerians and as such the Army has proposed a change in strategy.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai ordered a change in structure of counter insurgency operations from mounting defensive operations to attacking enemy locations.

This change formed part of the discussions at the Chief of Army Staff Conference holding in Maiduguri, Borno State, aquarterly conference is meant to review the army’s activities, including operations and exercises with a view to improving on them.

President Muhammadu Buhari declared the conference open.

