Buhari dismisses Ohaneze's endorsement of Atiku
Image result for Buhari dismisses Ohaneze's endorsement of AtikuPresident Muhammadu Buhari said the split within the Ohanaeze Ndigbo socio-cultural group over the endorsement of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, is not a surprise.

Speaking at a meeting with a group of Southeast leaders, President Buhari said the moment the resolution was announced, he received calls from leaders from the region asking him to disregard the move.

According to him, the All Progressives Congress is the right party that seeks to resolve major problems facing the country.

