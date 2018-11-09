Home News Buhari leads Nigerian delegation to Paris Peace Forum
Buhari leads Nigerian delegation to Paris Peace Forum
Nigeria
Buhari leads Nigerian delegation to Paris Peace Forum

Image result for Buhari leads Nigerian delegation to Paris Peace ForumPresident Muhammadu Buhari has led Nigerian delegation to Paris to take part in the first edition of the Paris Peace Forum in France Organised by the French Government and some Non-Governmental Organisations.

The Forum is based on the “simple idea that international cooperation is key to tackling global challenges and ensuring durable peace.”

The Nigerian President will join the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and other world leaders in discussing contributions towards global peace while underscoring the imperative of collective action.

While in Paris, President Buhari will also join other world leaders to commemorate the centenary anniversary of the Armistice signed on November 11, 1918 between the Allied Forces and Germany in the forest of Compiegne in France to end the First World War.

