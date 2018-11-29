Home News Buhari meets with Lake Chad Basin Commission heads today
Buhari meets with Lake Chad Basin Commission heads today
News
Nigeria
0

Buhari meets with Lake Chad Basin Commission heads today

0
0
now viewing

Buhari meets with Lake Chad Basin Commission heads today

now playing

Saudi Arabia wants united front on oil output; Russia and Nigeria hold out

now playing

Vice President Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

now playing

Buhari declares Chief of Army Staff conference open in Maiduguri

now playing

FG to fix major roads in the country ahead festive period - Works Minister

now playing

Akwa Ibom house of Assembly issues arrest warrant on five sacked lawmakers

Image result for Buhari meets with Lake Chad Basin Commission heads of state todayPresident Muhammadu Buhari will be meeting today with Heads of State and Government of the the Lake Chad Basin Commission, LCBC.

The leaders of four out of the eight countries that make up the commission will be meeting at the LCBC secretariat in N’Djamena, Chad, to review the security situation in the region.

The Lake Chad basin has been hit by Boko Haram, and the shrinking lake has also led to fighting over water.

The leaders would also adopt measures to enhance the capacity of the Multinational Joint Task Force to meet the challenges of securing the area.

Apart from Chad, Cameroon, Niger,and the Central African Republic, the president of Benin Republic, a troops-contributing country, has also been invited to attend.

Here is a list of the eight countries that make up the Lake Chad Basin Countries.. ….Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria. Others are Algeria, Central African Republic, Libya and Sudan

The Lake Chad Basin countries is Africa’s oldest river or lake-basin organization.

In the Convention and Statutes relating to the Development of the Chad Basin, the parties commit themselves to a shared use of the basin’s natural resources.

Related Posts

Saudi Arabia wants united front on oil output; Russia and Nigeria hold out

TVCN 0

Vice President Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

TVCN 0

Buhari declares Chief of Army Staff conference open in Maiduguri

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies