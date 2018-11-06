Home News Buhari receives minimum wage Committee report
Buhari receives minimum wage Committee report
Buhari receives minimum wage Committee report

Image result for Buhari receives report of Tripartite Committee on minimum wagePresident Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the Tripartite Committee on Minimum wage at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday.Committee had on Monday night agreed to present its report to the President for review and presentation to the National Assembly. It disclosed this after a marathon meeting with the leadership of the organised labour which resulted in the suspension of the planned nationwide strike.

TVC News gathered that Tripartite Committee recommended N30,000 as minimum wage.

Receiving the report, President Muhammadu Buhari promised a quick review of the report and announcement in coming weeks.

