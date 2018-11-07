CAF unveils categories for the 2018 CAF Awards

A statement on CAF website has revealed eleven accolades both individual and collective to be won on the award night as nominees will be selected based on their performance from February 2018 to November 2018.

For the first time, FIFPro will coordinate the Africa Finest XI whilst the Goal of the Year will be decided via online public voting.

The winners for the African Player of the Year and Women’s Player of the Year will be decided by the following:

CAF Technical & Development Committee, Media Experts, Legends, Coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, Coaches and Captains of the 54 Member Associations.”

The categories – Youth Player of the Year, Men’s Coach of the Year, Women’s Coach of the Year, Men’s National Team of the Year and Women’s National Team of the Year will be elected by :

CAF Technical & Development Committee, Media Experts, Legends, Coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.”

The statement revealed that the Awards Gala, to honour footballers, officials and administrators who distinguished themselves during the year under review, will be held on Tuesday, 8 January 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.

LIST OF ALL THE CATEGORIES

African Player of the Year

Women’s Player of the Year

Youth Player of the Year

Men’s Coach of the Year

Women’s Coach of the Year

Men’s National Team of the Year

Women’s National Team of the Year

Goal of the Year

Africa Finest XI

Ydnekatchew Tessema Trophy for the Federation President of the Year

Platinum Award

