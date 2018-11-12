Home International California wildfire: Governor Brown asks U.S Govt to declare major disaster
California wildfire: Governor Brown asks U.S Govt to declare major disaster
International
World News
0

California wildfire: Governor Brown asks U.S Govt to declare major disaster

0
0
now viewing

California wildfire: Governor Brown asks U.S Govt to declare major disaster

California Governor Jerry Brown has asked U.S. President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster to bolster the emergency response and help residents recover from the deadly wildfire.

Trump had previously blamed California officials for fires and threatened to withhold funding, saying the state should do more to remove rotten trees and other debris that fuel blazes.

State officials have blamed climate change and said many of the burn areas have been in federally managed lands

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies