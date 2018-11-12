California wildfire: Governor Brown asks U.S Govt to declare major disaster
California Governor Jerry Brown has asked U.S. President Donald Trump to declare a major disaster to bolster the emergency response and help residents recover from the deadly wildfire.
Trump had previously blamed California officials for fires and threatened to withhold funding, saying the state should do more to remove rotten trees and other debris that fuel blazes.
State officials have blamed climate change and said many of the burn areas have been in federally managed lands