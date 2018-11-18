Campaign for Presidential, National Assembly elections officially kicks-off

Campaigning for Presidential and National Assembly elections has officially started but candidates vying for Governorship seats and state houses of assembly will have to be patient till December the 1st. So says the Independent National Electoral Commission.

INEC’s schedule of activities provide that “the period of campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 90 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.

The electoral body has also charged political parties to conduct their activities in an organized and peaceful manner, devoid of hate speeches.

