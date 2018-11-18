Home News Campaign for Presidential, National Assembly elections officially kicks-off
Campaign for Presidential, National Assembly elections officially kicks-off
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Campaign for Presidential, National Assembly elections officially kicks-off

0
0
now viewing

Campaign for Presidential, National Assembly elections officially kicks-off

now playing

INEC confirms Tambuwal as Sokoto PDP guber candidate

now playing

BREAKING: Abducted Zamfara twins regain freedom

now playing

EFCC will account for funds recovered - Buhari

now playing

Nigerian Airforce destroys Boko Haram base in Lake Chad

now playing

University of Ibadan celebrates 70 years of existence

Campaigning for Presidential and National Assembly elections has officially started but candidates vying for Governorship seats and state houses of assembly will have to be patient till December the 1st. So says the Independent National Electoral Commission.

INEC’s schedule of activities provide that “the period of campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 90 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day.

The electoral body has also charged political parties to conduct their activities in an organized and peaceful manner, devoid of hate speeches.

Related Posts

INEC confirms Tambuwal as Sokoto PDP guber candidate

TVCN 0

BREAKING: Abducted Zamfara twins regain freedom

TVCN 0

EFCC will account for funds recovered – Buhari

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies