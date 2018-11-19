Home International Car bomb blast: At least 5 killed, 16 wounded in Iraqi city of Tirkrit
A car bomb blast has killed at least five people and wounded 16 others in the Iraqi city of Tikrit. The blast also set nearly a dozen vehicles on fire.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion. Such attacks have been rare in Tikrit, about 100 miles north of Baghdad, since Islamic State were defeated in Iraq in 2017.

Islamic State militants have switched from controlling territory to insurgency tactics such as bombings and attacks on security forces since their military defeat.

Analysts and security sources warn these attacks are likely to increase in traditional Sunni militant strongholds in the north and west of the country, although security in Baghdad has improved.

