CBN interventions keep naira stable – BDC operators

The President, Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe has said the ongoing strategic partnership between

the Central Bank of Nigeria and the association has kept the naira stable at both the official and parallel markets.

He said measures initiated by the CBN, including the sustenance of dollar supply to over 4,000 BDC operators across the country through the International Money Transfer Operations foreign exchange window, has boost the status of the naira.

According to the statement, the CBN spot rate closed somewhat flat at N306.75/$1 last week from N306.70/$1 in the

prior week.

The exchange rate at the Investors and Exporters forex window current trade at N364/$1, while that of parallel and BDCs stands at N363/$1.

