Home International Changing leader risks delaying negotiations and Brexit – Theresa May
Changing leader risks delaying negotiations and Brexit – Theresa May
International
World News
0

Changing leader risks delaying negotiations and Brexit – Theresa May

0
0
now viewing

Changing leader risks delaying negotiations and Brexit – Theresa May

now playing

UK’s Brexit minister, Dominic Raab, resigns

now playing

EFCC commences extradition process of Deziani Alison-Madueke

now playing

Construction firms to be targeted in new health inspections

now playing

BMW Mini factory in Oxford to shut down for a month after post-Brexit

now playing

Public Health England confirms two cases of rare monkey pox infection.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the next seven days in the Brexit process would be critical for the country’s future.

May said that as far as she was aware, a formal challenge to her leadership had not yet gained enough support to trigger a confidence vote for a formal leadership contest.

May said ”Changing leader risks delaying negotiations and Brexit”

She added the government “would come back with their proposals for what the next step was” if they lost the final vote.

Meanwhile, Britain’s opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that a second Brexit referendum was an option for the future rather than today.

He said the Labour party will not support Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit agreement in an upcoming vote in parliament, and some in the party have backed calls for a referendum on the deal.

Related Posts

UK’s Brexit minister, Dominic Raab, resigns

TVCN 0

EFCC commences extradition process of Deziani Alison-Madueke

TVCN 0

Construction firms to be targeted in new health inspections

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies