Chartered Accountants urge govt to create enabling environment for entrepreneurs

Financial experts want the Nigerian government to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to operate and make profit.

President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and other speakers harped on this position and the implication of the delay in the 2019 budget at a gathering in Lagos.

Entrepreneurship is widely understood as the process of starting and owning a business that provides goods and services to people in exchange for money.

Although, members of the business community agree that agencies of government have been working on improving entrepreneurship development in Nigeria, Nigeria is yet to get the best out of the process.

Nigeria has imported 4.37 billion litres of petrol between July and September this year.

ICAN President believes that professional accountants should not be left out.

Another topical issue brought to the fore is the delay in the passage of the 2019 budget, professional accountants say the negative impact of this development on the economy cannot be over emphasized.

The role of government was also identified as a stimulant for enterprises to thrive especially in areas of high transaction costs, basic infrastructures, policy inconsistencies and multiple taxation.

